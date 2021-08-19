EPL: Man City to set the early pace but Lukaku's arrival makes Chelsea a good option on Melbet

Defending champions Man City also lost their first match, losing 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. However, they are still the team to beat, and it's only logical to back them to breeze through the early rounds. Pep Guardiola's men are favourites to end as champions at the halfway stage with odds of 1.896 on Melbet Nigeria.

The Citizens opened their campaign with a loss to Spurs, but they should bounce back with a routine home win against Norwich, who lost to Liverpool in their first match back in the top-flight.

City's next three matches is a home tie against Arsenal before a trip to Leicester City and then a home encounter against Southampton.

On paper, Pep's men should get the maximum points from these games, although the clash against Leicester could be tricky.

Favourites after City are Chelsea. The Blues have a tough run of fixtures in the early rounds, but following Lukaku's arrival, Thomas Tuchel's men should feel confident going into the early round of games.

Pulse Nigeria

The Blues take a trip to the Emirates this weekend to take on London rivals, Arsenal. Chelsea are valued at 4.38 to end as champions after the first 18 games on Melbet. Given their next clash after Arsenal is another tough match against Liverpool at Anfield, it's not hard to see.

However, they started well with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace and will feel confident going to the Emirates, especially with Lukaku expected to make his debut.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's men are another good choice to back in the early rounds as they have an easy run of games aside from the home clash against Chelsea.

The Reds started their season with a dominant 3-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road and will feel confident in front of a packed Anfield when they welcome Burnley.

Manchester United could also be a good value for money as they don't face any of the traditional big six sides until matchday nine of the campaign, although they face Leicester on matchday eight.

Liverpool, Man City, and Man Utd are good options for the weekend, while Chelsea could also be backed in their clash against Arsenal.

It promises to be an exciting season, and there's no better place to bet on these games than on Melbet.