EPL: Iwobi has been phenomenal - former Crystal Palace Owner, Simon Jordan

Former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan admitted Iwobi had been a silver lining to the club despite trashing the squad, the manager, and the owner.

During a discussion with Jim White and Danny Murphy on talkSPORT he took some time out of being heavily critical of the direction Everton are headed to praise the former Arsenal man.

Speaking live on talkSPORT on Wednesday, Jordan said: “Anyone can spend money. Anyone can say, I have spent £500million. Ok, fantastic. But who did you spend it on and what does it look like? “It looks like a team that is sinking. I do not think Frank Lampard is the answer but that is for others to decide.

“It does come to something because I was massively critical of Alex Iwobi but I have to turn round and say that his performances over the last six to nine months at that club have been nothing short of phenomenal.”

Iwobi has certainly deserved all of the praise coming his way. He has earned a new contract with his brilliant displays under Lampard.

During his first two seasons on Merseyside after arriving from Arsenal, he looked overpriced and an underwhelming signing. Iwobi deserves huge credit for adapting his game. Now, Simon Jordan, who is never shy about criticising players has had to admit that he deserves praise.

Everton will have to focus on getting points on the board as quickly as possible and Iwobi is going to play a big part. He was comfortably the best Everton player before the break but he is going to need more help from his teammates as the team looks to improve.

