EPL: Arsenal's goal against Manchester United was wrongly ruled out by VAR

Martinelli thought he had given Arsenal the lead against Manchester United in their September fixture at Old Trafford, but referee Mike Dean was advised by VAR to overrule the goal for a foul by Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard on Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen in the build-up to the goal.

Martinelli’s goal should have stood

Now that decision has come up in an investigation by the Key Match Incident Panel into VAR activities in the first part of the season and has been highlighted as one of six errors made by the VAR team in the Premier League.

Had Martinelli’s goal been allowed to stand, the outcome would have been markedly different, which understandably left manager Mikel Arteta frustrated after what is now Arsenal’s only loss of the season in the league.

Other VAR errors this season

Other incidents that were deemed VAR errors by the panel include the decision to rule out West Ham’s equaliser against Chelsea in their 2-1 loss. In that game, Maxwell Cornet’s equaliser was ruled out after what VAR deemed to be a foul by Jarrod Bowen on Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Brentford’s penalty against Nottingham Forest, which was given for a foul by Dean Henderson on Yoane Wissa was also deemed incorrect, as was Douglas Luiz’ red card for violent conduct against Fulham. Other errors include Tyrick Mitchell’s own goal against Fulham, which was ruled out for a foul by Alexander Mitrovic, and a penalty for Crystal Palace against Aston Villa, which was given for a handball by Lucas Digne.

Correct VAR decisions vs Incorrect VAR decisions

Asides the six obvious errors, the KMI panel also identified 16 other incidents in the opening 160 matches of the season that warranted VAR intervention but did not get any.