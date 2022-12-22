ADVERTISEMENT

EPL: Arsenal's goal against Manchester United was wrongly ruled out by VAR

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

In Arsenal's only loss of the season, the VAR team made a crucial error that helped change the game in Manchester United's favour

Referee Mike Dean eventually ruled in favour of Manchester United, but the decision has now been called into question (PA Images)
Referee Mike Dean eventually ruled in favour of Manchester United, but the decision has now been called into question (PA Images)

The disallowed goal scored by Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal in their eventual 3-1 loss to Manchester United has been tagged as one of six erroneous video assistant referee interventions in the opening half of the 2022/23 English Premier League season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Martinelli thought he had given Arsenal the lead against Manchester United in their September fixture at Old Trafford, but referee Mike Dean was advised by VAR to overrule the goal for a foul by Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard on Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen in the build-up to the goal.

Now that decision has come up in an investigation by the Key Match Incident Panel into VAR activities in the first part of the season and has been highlighted as one of six errors made by the VAR team in the Premier League.

Had Martinelli’s goal been allowed to stand, the outcome would have been markedly different, which understandably left manager Mikel Arteta frustrated after what is now Arsenal’s only loss of the season in the league.

Other incidents that were deemed VAR errors by the panel include the decision to rule out West Ham’s equaliser against Chelsea in their 2-1 loss. In that game, Maxwell Cornet’s equaliser was ruled out after what VAR deemed to be a foul by Jarrod Bowen on Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Brentford’s penalty against Nottingham Forest, which was given for a foul by Dean Henderson on Yoane Wissa was also deemed incorrect, as was Douglas Luiz’ red card for violent conduct against Fulham. Other errors include Tyrick Mitchell’s own goal against Fulham, which was ruled out for a foul by Alexander Mitrovic, and a penalty for Crystal Palace against Aston Villa, which was given for a handball by Lucas Digne.

Asides the six obvious errors, the KMI panel also identified 16 other incidents in the opening 160 matches of the season that warranted VAR intervention but did not get any.

It was not all terrible though, and the men in the VAR room can pat themselves on the back for 42 correct decisions made after VAR intervention in the Premier League this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Referee Mike Dean eventually ruled in favour of Manchester United, but the decision has now been called into question (PA Images)

    EPL: Arsenal's goal against Manchester United was wrongly ruled out by VAR

  • Kylian Mbappe is reportedly Real Madrid's number one target next summer

    LA LIGA: Real Madrid reportedly preparing a €1 billion package to sign World Cup star

  • Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has praised Everton's Alex Iwobi for his performances

    EPL: Iwobi has been phenomenal - former Crystal Palace Owner, Simon Jordan

Recommended articles

LA LIGA: Real Madrid reportedly preparing a €1 billion package to sign World Cup star

LA LIGA: Real Madrid reportedly preparing a €1 billion package to sign World Cup star

EPL: Arsenal's goal against Manchester United was wrongly ruled out by VAR

EPL: Arsenal's goal against Manchester United was wrongly ruled out by VAR

NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs

NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs

EPL: Iwobi has been phenomenal - former Crystal Palace Owner, Simon Jordan

EPL: Iwobi has been phenomenal - former Crystal Palace Owner, Simon Jordan

NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this betting tips for Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards

NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this betting tips for Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea striker undergoes successful knee surgery

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea striker undergoes successful knee surgery

Half Nigerian Vicky Lopez becomes youngest player to play for Barcelona in Europe

Half Nigerian Vicky Lopez becomes youngest player to play for Barcelona in Europe

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 Table Tennis Players in Africa of 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 Table Tennis Players in Africa of 2022

World Cup winner says Bono, not Martinez should have won the World Cup golden glove

World Cup winner says Bono, not Martinez should have won the World Cup golden glove

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022 Prize Money: How much will Argentina, France receive for getting to final?

Lionel Messi's World Cup post is the most liked post by a sportsman ever on Instagram

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram