Epic mid-week Premier League action on DStv

While Chelsea have enjoyed a strong campaign, especially since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel to replace Frank Lampard in the managerial position, Arsenal have struggled to build on the progress they made under Mikel Arteta last season – though this clash presents them with a chance to lay down a marker for the 2021-22 season.

“Arsenal have a squad that could fight for the top five in England but this year, because of injuries, it has not been functioning in the Premier League,” said Gunners legend Santi Cazorla. “I have watched some matches and I really don’t understand this situation. Maybe pressure affects the players, this is the only explanation for me.”

Tuchel, meanwhile, has called on his players not to drop their focus for the final stretch of the season: “You can’t be distracted by too many visions and goals that are too far away. I am very happy with the consistency of quality that we can deliver every three days. We play with courage and it is a really high level that we can produce consistently”

The round also features Manchester United and Leicester City meeting at Old Trafford on Wednesday, 12th May at 6pm on SuperSport Premier League, with the Red Devils looking to avenge their defeat at the hands of the Foxes in the FA Cup quarter finals several weeks ago, while the battle for European places sees key matches for West Ham United and Liverpool, as they visit Brighton & Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion respectively at 8pm on Saturday, 15 May and 4:30pm on Sunday, 16 May on SuperSport Premier League.

The battle between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford, which was postponed on Sunday after protesting supporters invaded the stadium, has now been moved to the evening of Thursday, 13th May at 8:15pm on SuperSport Premier League. Man United must now overcome the fixture congestion laid in front of them this week.

