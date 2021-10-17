RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Enyimba's victory in Senegal: A historic night for Finidi George

Authors:

Bethel Kalu Pulse Contributor

If there were many wishes on Finidi George's mind when he was appointed the new Enyimba coach, one of them would probably be to make his first team coaching debut in front of the team's fans at the Enyimba stadium. But that wish would not be as his first game was against Diambers FC of Senegal

Enyimba (Twitter/Enyimba)
Enyimba (Twitter/Enyimba)

Expectations were high, fans wanted to see what their darling Enyimba team would look like under the former Super Eagles winger. They have heard about the team's exploits in friendly games but the game in Senegal was an opportunity to see their team

Recommended articles

For Finidi, he knew he had to deliver and his team did so in style. Senegalese teams are physical and tough, so he must find a way to get a good result.

Enyimba were quick, had moments of slick passes and their game plan was spot on. Standing on the sidelines, the calm Finidi was animated and guided his team. He had his happy moments, especially with those heroic saves from Ojo Olorunleke that kept Enyimba in the game

Since he arrived, he has turned Gabriel Orok to a gem and when the goals were not coming, he brought in his trusted joker who quickly unlocked the Diambers defense and got a penalty in the process. Another substitute, Cyril Olisema dispatched the penalty. His substitutions worked.

For Finidi, Enyimba's inability to use their numerous freekicks to their advantage would surely be a cause for worry.

The manager would appreciate the Nigerians who came out to support the team and were vocal throughout the game. That is just a foretaste of what he will get when he returns to the Enyimba stadium. Yes, it was a blue night for Finidi in Senegal, he can finish the job in Aba in his first competitive game at home.

---

Bethel Kalu is a passionate sports writer whose love for writing began as a young boy. He has been writing sports for 7 years has over 500 articles written by him.

---

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Bethel Kalu Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Dating in Lagos: Looking for love but finding sex

Dating in Lagos: Looking for love but finding sex

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Trending

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s downfall

Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Central African Republic 2-0 in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria now have nine points from four games in the qualifiers

Nigerians who impressed against The Central African Republic

Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian youngster promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho

Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian youngster promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho