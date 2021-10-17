Enyimba's victory in Senegal: A historic night for Finidi George

For Finidi, he knew he had to deliver and his team did so in style. Senegalese teams are physical and tough, so he must find a way to get a good result.

Enyimba were quick, had moments of slick passes and their game plan was spot on. Standing on the sidelines, the calm Finidi was animated and guided his team. He had his happy moments, especially with those heroic saves from Ojo Olorunleke that kept Enyimba in the game

Since he arrived, he has turned Gabriel Orok to a gem and when the goals were not coming, he brought in his trusted joker who quickly unlocked the Diambers defense and got a penalty in the process. Another substitute, Cyril Olisema dispatched the penalty. His substitutions worked.

For Finidi, Enyimba's inability to use their numerous freekicks to their advantage would surely be a cause for worry.

The manager would appreciate the Nigerians who came out to support the team and were vocal throughout the game. That is just a foretaste of what he will get when he returns to the Enyimba stadium. Yes, it was a blue night for Finidi in Senegal, he can finish the job in Aba in his first competitive game at home.

---

Bethel Kalu is a passionate sports writer whose love for writing began as a young boy. He has been writing sports for 7 years has over 500 articles written by him.

---