NPFL/Dozy Super Cup: Enyimba's coach Yema says the Peoples' Elephant wants to win, admits Rangers will be tough

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Aba Millionaires will kick off the Super Cup with an ORIENTAL DERBY against a familiar foe in the Flying Antelopes

Yemi Olanrewaju, Enyimba's assistant coach.
Enyimba's assistant coach Yemi Olanrewaju says that the Peoples' Elephant is not in the NPFL and Dozy Mmobusi Foundation Super Cup to make up numbers.

The Aba side has been drawn against rivals Rangers International at the maiden edition of the NPFL and Dozy Foundation pre-season tournament.

Enyimba have been in form this season
In the draw held on Monday in Lagos, the Elephants will also face two other traditional teams during the N100 million-worth tournament.

Speaking exclusively to Pulse Sports Nigeria after the draw for the competition on Monday afternoon, the gaffer stated that the eight-time NPFL champions are in the Super Cup to win.

Enyimba FC
"Rangers are like our brothers," coach Yema stated. "I have said this before, everyone knows what Enyimba is, the biggest club in the country and any game we play, pre-season or league game, we want to win and Rangers won't be an exception."

"We just want to win always, that's the expectation, the demand from the fans, management, coaches, and players. It's a pre-season match but we want to give all our best and win."

Enyimba will kick off the Dozy Super Cup later on Tuesday with an interesting match against neighbours, Rangers.

Enyimba drawn to face Rangers.
Reacting to the draw, coach Yema admitted that the Flying Antelopes will be a tough nut to crack.

"There are some games in football that even when there is nothing at stake, the rivalry alone is enough," he added.

"It's going to be a tough game for us, but we continue in our process for the competition and league ahead."

