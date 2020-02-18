Enyimba on Monday, February 17 thrashed Abia Warriors 4-1 in Okigwe in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game that continued a day after it was called off due to violence.

The game originally began on Sunday, February 16 in Umuahia before it was called off after violence ensued in the 15th minute.

It continued the next day at the Okigwe Stadium, 30km away from Umuahia and it turned into an exciting five-goal spectacle in Okigwe.

Stanley Dimgba continued his good form with a brace in the big win for Enyimba. He opened the scoring in the 41st minute through Dimgba who finished a return pass into the bottom corner.

The People’s Elephant doubled their lead just before halftime through striker Victor Mbaoma who netted his eighth goal of the season.

The home side started the second half on the front-foot but Enyimba goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai proved difficult to beat with a couple of saves.

Afelokhai made a smart save to prevent Bello Lukman from scoring with a snapshot just after the restart and tipped a Yakub Hammed’s freekick four minutes later.

In the 60th minute, Enyimba added another goal through Anayo Iwuala who scored from a fantastic pass from Olisema.

Six minutes later, Enyimba sealed the win through Dimga who latched onto a ball from Dare Olatunji before beating Warriors goalkeeper for the goal.

16 minutes from time, Warriors got a consolation through Hammed who hammered home an effort from just inside the area.

Warriors did have two more chances to score which they missed.

With the win, Enyimba moved to ninth position on the NPFL table while Abia Warriors dropped to 14th.

Violence in Umuahia

The game was played this time without any disruption after violence had marred the original game on Sunday.

The game was still without a goal on Sunday when Warriors’ Emeka Issac missed a 15th-minute penalty.

The fight broke out between the two sets of fans which led to referee Rabiu Ahmed calling off the game.

Reports also had it that Enyimba chairman Felix Anyani was hit in the head during the altercation that happened at the stadium on Sunday.

Following the incident, Sports Minister Sunday Dare revealed that he will be meeting with League Management Company (LMC) organisers of the NPFL to discuss how teams would be punished for crowd troubles.

“The violence gradually engulfing the domestic league cannot go on unabated,” Dare said on Twitter.

“There must be severe consequences for teams and their supporters to serve as deterrence. I will be meeting with the LMC shortly.”

The LMC have not said anything about the incident

Full NPFL Results

Nasarawa Utd 1-0 Jigawa Golden Stars

FC Ifeanyiubah 3-1 Sunshine Stars

Kano Pillars 1-0 MFM

Rangers 1-2 Akwa Utd

Kwara Utd 1-1 Rivers Utd

Wikki Tourists 4-0 Lobi Stars

Manu Garba 3’, 48’ Idris Guda 22’, 66’

Warri Wolves 2-0 Katsina United

Plateau Utd 2-0 Dakkada FC

Heartland 5-0 Adamawa Utd

Abia Warriors 1 vs 4 Enyimba FC