Enyimba, Shooting Stars battle for 100 million Naira in NPFL preseason tourney

The winner takes all pre-season tournament supported by the Nigeria Professional Football League will end on Friday.

Pulse Nigeria

Both teams settled for a goalless draw on match day three while Bendel Insurance shocked Rangers International 2-1 to finish in third place with three points.

Eighth-time NPFL champions finished first on the log with seven points, while the Oluyole Warriors finished second with five points from three games.

Pulse Nigeria

The pre-season tournament started at the Remo stars stadium, Ikenne, Ogun state with arch-rivals Shooting Stars thrashing Bendel Insurance 3-0 while Enyimba recorded a victory against the Rangers 1-0.

On day two, Enyimba defeated Bendel Insurance 4-3, while 3SC played a 1-1 draw with Rangers.

AFP

The winner will be going home with 100 million naira, In the individual award, the highest goal scorer will get one million naira and a golden boot. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) will also get one million naira.