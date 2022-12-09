ADVERTISEMENT

Enyimba, Shooting Stars battle for 100 million Naira in NPFL preseason tourney

Hassan Abdulsalam
Enyimba will be playing Shooting Stars in the 100 million Naira final at the Mobalaji Johnson Arena known as Onikan Stadium on Friday.

Enyimba International of Aba will be playing Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan in the final of the maiden edition of the NPFL/Mmobuosi preseason tournament at the Mobalaji Jhonson Arena known as Onikan Stadium.

The winner takes all pre-season tournament supported by the Nigeria Professional Football League will end on Friday.

Enyimba players in action at preseason tournament
Both teams settled for a goalless draw on match day three while Bendel Insurance shocked Rangers International 2-1 to finish in third place with three points.

Eighth-time NPFL champions finished first on the log with seven points, while the Oluyole Warriors finished second with five points from three games.

Enyimba in action at preseason tournament
The pre-season tournament started at the Remo stars stadium, Ikenne, Ogun state with arch-rivals Shooting Stars thrashing Bendel Insurance 3-0 while Enyimba recorded a victory against the Rangers 1-0.

On day two, Enyimba defeated Bendel Insurance 4-3, while 3SC played a 1-1 draw with Rangers.

Eyimba player in action
The winner will be going home with 100 million naira, In the individual award, the highest goal scorer will get one million naira and a golden boot. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) will also get one million naira.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) organized this preseason tourney as a test run for the 2022/2023 NPFL season with the rumor that the league will resume by December 18.

