Enyimba players injured following attacks from fans after an NPFL game against Plateau United

Enyimba got a goalless draw away against Plateau United in Jos but violence immediately after the game marred the game.

The violence started when Enyimba defender Timothy Danladi was sent off in the 90th minute. As he walked off the pitch, the home fans hurled objects at him.

Despite the pleas from players from both sides, the attack continued as the fans turned on the centre referee for not awarding a penalty to the home side.

Things got out of hand when fans invaded the pitch to continue their protest, although the stadium security protected the match officials.

An eyewitness told Pulse that the fans continued to hurl objects at Enyimba players with Dare Olatunji and goalkeeper Sabirou Bassa-Djeri sustaining injuries.

Twitter

The angry fans also attacked Plateau United coach Abdu Maikaba for his side’s failure to grab the three points.

Despite the risk of heavy fines and points deduction, fans’ violence has continued to plague the NPFL.