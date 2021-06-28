RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Enyimba players injured following attacks from fans after an NPFL game against Plateau United

Authors:

Steve Dede

Fans' violence in the NPFL again. When will this stop?

Enyimba players injured following attacks from fans after an NPFL game against Plateau United (Twitter/Coal__City)
Enyimba players injured following attacks from fans after an NPFL game against Plateau United (Twitter/Coal__City)

Violence broke out again in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as fans attacked Enyimba players after a game against Plateau United on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Enyimba got a goalless draw away against Plateau United in Jos but violence immediately after the game marred the game.

The violence started when Enyimba defender Timothy Danladi was sent off in the 90th minute. As he walked off the pitch, the home fans hurled objects at him.

Despite the pleas from players from both sides, the attack continued as the fans turned on the centre referee for not awarding a penalty to the home side.

Things got out of hand when fans invaded the pitch to continue their protest, although the stadium security protected the match officials.

An eyewitness told Pulse that the fans continued to hurl objects at Enyimba players with Dare Olatunji and goalkeeper Sabirou Bassa-Djeri sustaining injuries.

Two Enyimba players were injured from the attack (Twitter/Coal_City)
Two Enyimba players were injured from the attack (Twitter/Coal_City) Twitter

The angry fans also attacked Plateau United coach Abdu Maikaba for his side’s failure to grab the three points.

Despite the risk of heavy fines and points deduction, fans’ violence has continued to plague the NPFL.

Just a fortnight ago, Kano Pillars fans stormed the pitch to protest a cancelled goal during their goalless draw with visitors Akwa United.

