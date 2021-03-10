After overcoming their fellow Nigerian club Rivers United in the play-offs, Enyimba have kicked off their 2021 CAF Confederation Cup group campaign with a 2-1 win over Al-Ahly Benghazi of Libya on Wednesday, March 10 2021.

Enyimba opened the scoring through captain Austin Oladapo whose left-foot effort from just outside the area beat the goalkeeper.

An Enyimba corner was cleared into the path of Oladapo, who took the shot one time.

Enyimba were decent early in the game, combining well in possession and retaining the ball well in the final third.

However, they couldn’t create clear-cut chances and looked open without the ball, despite Fatai Osho’s three-person defence set up.

In the 18th minute, they conceded from a penalty.

They continued to play well in the and got another goal just before halftime through Victor Mbaoma.

Enyimba will, on the next matchday, travel to South Africa to take on Orlando Pirates.

Algerian side ES Setif are the other team in Group A.