Enyimba International and El Kanemi Warriors recorded huge wins in matchday nine of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) played on Wednesday, February 20 to close the gap in the groups.

Both Enyimba and El Kanemi Warriors recorded home wins to move into second position in their respective groups.

Enyimba beat Katsina United 2-0 at their international stadium in front of their home supporters.

Ifeanyi Anaemena put Enyimba ahead through a penalty in the 34th minute before Abdulrahman Bashir sealed the result with a goal in the 60th minute.

El-Kanemi also recorded a 2-0 win over Heartland of Owerri, as Ba'akaka Kolo scored in the 74th minute and Innocent Gabriel scored in the 86th to claim all three points.

NPFL results

All teams were in action as a total of 12 games were played with a total of nine home wins, one draw and two away wins.

The only draw of the matchday was between NPFL newcomer Bendel Insurance and Rivers United which ended 1-1.

Michael Ugwu gave Insurance the lead as early as the 13th minute while Ossy Martins equalized for Rivers in the 49th minute.

Henry Ochuba scored in the seventh minute for Go Round as they beat Gombe United away from home.

Plateau United lost 0-1 at home to newcomers Kada City thanks to a Sadiq Suleiman goal in the 82nd minute.

Isah Ndala’s only goal was enough as Nasarawa United beat Yobe Desert Stars 1-0 while Akwa United needed a goal from Mfon Udoh as they beat Ifeanyi Ubah.

Kano Pillars beat the Abia Warriors thanks to a 71st-minute goal from Muhammad Gambo and an 89th-minute penalty from Rabiu Ali.

MFM FC beat Sunshine Stars 2-0 with a 42nd goal from Kabir Adeniji and a 67th-minute effort from Michael Ohanu.

Kone Yaya Soumaila scored a brace as CAF Champions League contenders Lobi Stars beat Kenedy Boboye’s Remo Stars who had a consolation from Sunday Williams.

Nosiru Afees and Lookman Binuyo scored in the 68th and 84th minute as Kwara United beat Niger Tornadoes 2 – 0.

CAF Confederation Cup contenders Enugu Rangers beat Wikki Tourists as Michael Uchebo and Abba Umar both scored to cancel a Godwin Aguda strike and record a 2-1 win.

NPFL results

Rangers 2-1 Wikki

Insurance 1-1 Rivers Utd

Kwara Utd 2-0 Tornadoes

Enyimba 2-0 Katsina Utd

MFM 2-0 Sunshine Stars

Lobi 2-1 Remo Stars

Nasarawa Utd 1-0 Yobe Stars

Gombe Utd 0-1 Go Round

Plateau Utd 0-1 Kada City

Kano Pillars 2-0 Abia Warriors

Akwa Utd 1-0 FCIU

El-Kanemi 2-0 Heartland