Nigeria Professional Football League side (NPFL) Enugu Rangers will face Bantu FC of Lesotho in their final 2019 CAF Confederation Cup qualifier.

The draws for the final round of qualifiers were held on Friday, December 28 with representatives from each club present at the ceremony.

The reigning Aiteo Cup Champions Enugu Rangers were handed a perceived easier draw as they avoided some of the heavyweights on the continent.

However unlike Rangers who started the qualification series of the CAF Confederation Cup, Bantu of Lesotho were eliminated from the CAF Champions League and dropped into the continental second tier competition

Enugu Rangers will hope to repeat their heroics against USM Bel Abbes of Algeria will brought them to the final round after a previous qualifier against S.C Defence of Ethiopia.

The first leg will be played in Lesotho as Bantu will host Enugu Rangers on Friday, January 11.

The second leg will be played in Nigeria at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Cathedral stadium on Friday, January 18 2019.