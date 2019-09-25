Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Enugu Rangers will wear Lotto kits for the next five years after inking a deal with the Italian sportswear company.

Enugu Rangers and Lotto put finishing touches on their deal on Tuesday, September 24 at the clubs headquarters in Enugu.

As stipulated in the deal, Lotto will provide all the kit equipment for Rangers. There will be a surplus of jerseys for the players to exchange shirts with opponents after the game.

Lack of kit sponsors has seen NPFL sides struggle with worn-out and scarcity of jerseys which have been used to tease the league.

This will not be the case of Enugu Rangers anymore all thanks to their new kit sponsors. Lotto will also provide replica jerseys will be put on sale to generate revenue for both parties.

Rangers signed the deal via Desgraf & Mart’s (D&M) who are the official agents of Lotto in Nigeria.

“The essence of this contract is to be a sort of relief in the funding of the club by the government,” Prince Davidson Owumi, General Manager of Enugu Rangers said according to Complete Sports.

Although the new NPFL season is yet to kick off, Rangers have started their new campaign already in the CAF Confederation Cup.

They lost 2-1 away in Gabon to AS Pelicans in the second preliminary round and will host the return leg on Sunday, September 29 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.