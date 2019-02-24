Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) giants Enugu Rangers lost 1-2 away to Tunisian giants Etoile Sportive du Sahel in their third group game of the CAF Confederation Cup played on Sunday, February 24.

Enugu Rangers played out a 1-1 draw with CS Sfaxien away in Tunisia in their second group game of the CAF Confederation Cup to have four points from their first two games.

They however suffered defeat away in Tunisia which was their first loss of the group stages.

Etoile du Sahel vs Rangers

Rangers were unbeaten in their last eight CAF Confederation Cup games before they traveled to face Etoile du Sahel in Tunisia.

The reigning Aiteo Cup champions took the lead in the encounter through Bright Silas as early as the 15th minute to shock their hosts.

Etoile du Sahel equalised through Iheb Msakni in the 35th minute as both sides went to the half time break level.

After constant pressure Etoile du Sahel found the goal to put them ahead in the encounter when Saddam Ben Aziza beat the Enugu Rangers defence in the 64th minute.

The home side held on for all thre e points as Rangers mounted pressure in the latter stages of the encounter.

Etoile du Sahel dominated the game overall with more shots and a large amount of posession.

The result means that Rangers still have four points and in second place after a draw against CS Sfaxien away in Tunisia and a 2-0 win in their opening group game at home against Salitas of Burkina Faso.

Enugu Rangers return to action on the continent when they take on Etoile du Sahel on their next group game scheduled for Sunday, March 3 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.