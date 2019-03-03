Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) outfit Enugu Rangers suffered a 0-2 loss at home to Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel in a matchday four encounter of the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

Enugu Rangers lost the first leg 1-2 away in Tunisia and were hoping to avenge the defeat at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Rangers started the opening minutes on the front foot and tried to establish dominance.

However it was the visitors who took the lead through Hannachi Maher in the 20th minute.

Etoile maintained the lead to the halftime break despite constant pressure from the home side.

After the halftime break Etoile du Sahel doubled their lead in the 61st minute through Iheb Msakni as Rangers failed to make their dominance pay off.

The away side were more aggressive and better defensively despite a large amount of possession and shots taken by Rangers.

The result means reigning Aiteo Cup champions Rangers have just four points from four group games and will have to win their last two group games to qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition.

Enugu Rangers return to action when they face Burkina Faso champions Salitas in matchday five of the CAF Confederation Cup scheduled for Sunday, March 10.