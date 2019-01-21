Nigerian side Enugu Rangers have been handed two tricky trips to Tunisia where they will play CS Sfaxien and Etoile Du Sahel in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Rangers on Saturday, January 19, beat Bantu FC of Lesotho 2-1 to roundup an aggregate win in the playoffs and sealed their place in the group stage.

In the group stage draw held on Monday, January 21 in Cairo, the Enugu-based side have been drawn in Group B where they will face two Tunisian sides CS Sfaxien and Etoile Du Sahel. Salitas of Burkina Faso are also in the group.

Tricky trips

The draw presents two tricky trips to North Africa to face to the Tunisian sides.

They will kick off their 2019 CAF Confederation Cup group stage campaign with a home game against Sallitas in the weekend of February 1-3.

Enugu Rangers qualified for this season’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign courtesy of their Federation Cup win in 2018, beating Kano Pillars in thrilling final played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Enugu Rangers are Nigeria’s sole CAF Confederation Cup campaigners for this season and are unbeaten in six games of the competition.

They beat Ethiopian side Force in the preliminary stage before dumping out USM Bel Abbes of Algeria in the first round stage.

CAF Confederation Cup Groups

Group A

Hassania Agadir

AS Otoho

RS Berkane

Raja Casablanca

Group B

Etoile du Sahel

Enugu Rangers

Salitas

CS Sfaxien

Group C

ZESCO United

Al-Hilal

Asante Kotoko

Nkana

Group D

Gor Mahia

NA Hussein Dey

Petro de Luanda

Zamalek