Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) outfit Enugu Rangers earned a 1-1 draw against Salitas of Burkina Faso in their fifth group encounter of the ongoing 2019 CAF Confederation Cup played on Sunday, March 10.

Rangers were hoping to bounce back from a 0-2 loss at home to against Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel in their previous group game.

Rangers started the away encounter in ascendancy as they pushed their hosts back with waves of attack.

Enugu Rangers were reduced to 10 men when Laidi Semiu received his marching order from the referee in the 29th minute.

Despite the one man disadvantage Ifeanyi George gave Rangers the lead when he converted a ball through to him by Bright Silas in the 32nd minute.

The reigning Aiteo Cup champions took a narrow one goal lead to the halftime break.

The home side however bounced back after the restart .

Ilasse Sawadogo equalised for the hosts in the 51st minute.

The hosts continued to press with their numerical advantage as Rangers created chances on the counter attack.

The game ended in a draw which did little to help Rangers cause in progressing to the knockout stages of the competition.

CS Sfaxien beat Etoile du Sahel 2-1 in the other group encounter which leaves Rangers third in the group after five games.

Rangers will have to do better than their draw in matchday two away to CS Sfaxien when the host the return leg in their final group game scheduled for Sunday, March 17.

Rangers will hope Salitas beat Etoile du Sahel in the other group encounter to stand a chance of qualifying to the next round of the competition.