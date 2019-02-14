Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) giants Enugu Rangers played out a 1-1 draw with CS Sfaxien away in Tunisia in their second group game of the CAF Confederation Cup played on Wednesday, February 13.

Enugu Rangers beat Salitas of Burkina Faso 2-0 in their opening group game and the NPFL side took a major step towards qualification to the knockout stage.

CS Sfaxien vs Enugu Rangers

The Flying Antelopes were able to scrap a 1-1 draw in a difficult away trip to CS Sfaxien in Tunisia.

The game at the Stade Taïeb Mhiri Stadium ended in a goalless draw after the first 45 minutes with both sides defences coming out on tops.

The home side took the lead in the 71st minute through Alaa Marzouki after constant pressure on the Enugu Rangers defence.

The NPFL side did not stay behind for too long as Papa Ousmane Sane put the ball past the CS Sfaxien defence in the 73rd minute.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw with both sides unable to add to their goals in the encounter with CS Sfaxien dominating possession with 63% and taking 25 shots to Enugu Rangers 10.

The result meant that Enugu Rangers remain top of group B of the CAF Confederation Cup level on points with CS Sfaxien but ahead on goal difference after Etoile du Sahel were held to a goalless draw by Salitas in the other group encounter.

Reigning Aiteo Cup champions Enugu Rangers take on Etoile du Sahel in their third CAF Confederation Cup group game on Sunday, February 24 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.