Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) giants Enugu Rangers beat Burkina Faso league champions Salitas 2-0 in a matchday three CAF Confederation Cup encounter played on Sunday, February 3.

Enugu Rangers beat Bantu of Lesotho 2-1 in their last qualification game to progress to the group stage of Africa's second tier competition.

Enugu Rangers Vs Salitas

Drawn in a difficult group with Etoile Sahel and CS Sfaxien, Enugu Rangers needed a win against Salitas of Burkina Faso in opening group game.

Godwin Aguda scored the opener for Enugu Rangers as early as the second minute at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Cathedral Stadium.

Rangers failed to extend their lead at the halftime break as the visitors defence stabilized.

Isaac Loute scored the second goal for Enugu Rangers in the 60th minute .

There were chances for both sides as Enugu Rangers held on for a win to start their campaign with three points .

They travel to CS Sfaxien of Tunisia for their second group game scheduled for Wednesday, February 13