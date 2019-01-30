Enugu Rangers beat Niger Tornadoes 1-0 to go top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) rescheduled fixture played on Wednesday, January 30.

Rangers who are the reigning Aiteo Cup champions had their game rescheduled as they are representing the NPFL in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Rangers created several chances to take the lead and eventually went ahead through striker Bright Silas in the 33rd minute.

After a first half lead they tried to find a second goal but could not as they held on for the victory to move to the top of the league.

NPFL results

Yobe Desert Stars were victorious at home against Gombe United with a solitary strike through Abdullahi Usman in the 12th minute.

A Sulaiman Muhammed strike in the 51st minute gave Wikki Tourists a 1-0 victory over new comers Bendel Insurance.

Rivers United beat newcomers Remo Stars 1-0 through a very late goal by Wasiu Jimoh in the 95th minute.

Western Conference

Wikki 1-0 Insurance

Rangers 1-0 Tornadoes

Rivers Utd 1-0 Remo Stars

Northern Conference

Yobe Stars 1-0 Gombe Utd

Tuesday

Go Round vs Kada City