Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Enugu Rangers have qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup group stage after a 2-1 second leg win over Bantu FC of Lesotho in an encounter played on Sunday, January 20.

Enugu Rangers recorded a narrow 2-1 win in the first leg encounter played in Lesotho.

Enugu Rangers Vs Bantu

The game was played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Cathedral Stadium.

Bantu took the lead in the encounter through Fathoane as early as the 13th minute.

Enugu Rangers equalised in the 19th minute through Ajani Ibrahim when he converted a ball through to him by Emmanuel Olusesi.

Godwin Aguda scored the second goal for Enugu Rangers in the 20th minute as they took a narrow lead to the halftime break.

Rangers had multiple opportunities to make the win more comfortable with Kevin Itoya and Pascal Seka guilty of failing to put the ball behind the net.

The result meant that Enugu Rangers replicate the achievement of Enyimba International by progressing to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup 4-2 on aggregate and will find out their opponents on Monday, January 21.