Enugu Rangers of Nigeria beat Bantu FC of Lesotho 2-1 in CAF Confederation Cup qualifier played on Sunday, January 13.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side were drawn against Lesotho side Bantu FC their final qualification game.

They beat Defence of Ethiopia and USM bel Abbes of Morocco in previous qualification rounds.

Bantu v Enugu Rangers

Playing in Lesotho, Enugu Rangers took the lead in the 20th minute through Bright Silas.

They ended the first half with a goal advantage.

The home side pressed for an equaliser but could not breakthrough the Enugu Rangers defence .

The reigning Aiteo Cup champions scored their second through Aguda Godwin in the 87th minute.

The home side pulled one back in the 90 minute through Lazies but turned out to be a consolation goal as Enugu Rangers held on for the win.

They will have a chance to seal qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage when they host Bantu in the second leg at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Cathedral Stadium on Sunday, January 19.