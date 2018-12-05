Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Enugu Rangers 3 Defence 1 in CAF Confederation Cup

Enugu Rangers progress to next round of CAF Confederation Cup after 2-leg victory over Defence F.C of Ethopia

Enugu Rangers are into the next round of CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers after a 3-1 away win in Ethiopia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Enugu Rangers play Enugu Rangers continue winning ways on the CAF Confederation Cup (Enugu Rangers)

Enugu Rangers beat Ethiopian side Defence Force S.C 3-1 away from home in their second leg qualification round game for the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup played on Wednesday, December 5.

First leg

Enugu Rangers held a 2-0 home advantage after beating Defence at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium on Wednesday, November 28.

A brace from Godwin Aguda gave the Flying Antelopes a two goal lead as they travelled to Ethiopia without conceding a goal.

Rangers Int'l of Nigeria play Enugu Rangers beat Defence of Ethiopia and are through to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup (Enugu Rangers)

Enugu Rangers vs Defence Force S.C

The reigning 2018 Aiteo Cup Champions needed to avoid a defeat against their hosts to progress to the next round of the qualification series.

However just One minute into the encounter they found themselves behind through a penalty converted by Minyelu Wendimu.

Lobi Stars and Rangers play Enugu Rangers will aim to Surpass the achievements of Enyimba in the last CAF Confederation Cup (Naija Football Plus)

Rangers led by veteran manager Gbenga Ogunbote tried to settle down as another goal for the home side will put the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side in a precarious position.

They found a way back into the game through Bright Silas in the 34th minute of the encounter.

Just before halftime they scored  a second away goal through Godwin Aguda who scored two goals in the first leg put th Flying Antelopes ahead with a well converted penalty in the 39th minute.

Defence FC of Ethopia play Enugu Rangers scored three away goals in Ethiopia (Enugu Rangers)

Upon the resumption of the second half, both teams tried to break each other down but did not succeed.

Defence needed a win and committed players for a equaliser and Rangers capitalised with their third of the encounter. through Kelvin Itoya in the 81st minute.

The result means that Enugu Rangers progress to the next round of the qualification series with a 5-1 aggregate scoreline.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Falcons beat South Africa on penalties to win 2018 women's AFCON...bullet
2 Lobi Stars lose 0-1 to Cameroonian side UMS de Loum in CAF Champions...bullet
3 Victorious Super Falcons arrive Abuja from Ghanabullet

Related Articles

Aiteo Cup 2018 Kano Pillars to face Enugu Rangers in final
Akwa United NPFL side get N70m from Governor for 2017 Aiteo Cup victory
Enugu Rangers to face Ethiopian side Defence in CAF Confederation Cup qualifier
Enugu Rangers beat Ethiopian side Defence Force S.C 2-0 in CAF Confederation Cup qualifier
Enyimba knocked out of CAF Confederation Cup after 1-2 away loss to Raja
Rivers Angels beat Ibom Angels 1-0 in final to win 2018 Aiteo Cup title
Rangers get N25m for 2018 Aiteo Cup win
NPFL Lobi Stars to be declared title winners as the league gets a bizarre ending with no club going for relegation
Rangers beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to win 2018 Aiteo Cup title
Aiteo Cup 2018 Reigning champions Akwa United knocked out on penalties by Rangers

Football

Halimatu Ayinde and Ngozi Okobi
Super Falcons midfielder Halimatu Ayinde joins Sweden side Eskilstuna United
The away supporters were soon celebrating as Malaysia drew level before the half-hour
Football Malaysia into Suzuki Cup final after nailbiting draw
Austrian Ralph Hasenhuttl has been tasked with preserving struggling Southampton's Premier League status
Football Southampton appoint Hasenhuttl as manager
Ikechukwu Ezenwa
Enyimba, FC Ifeanyi Ubah to get N43M each from FIFA for Ezenwa’s World Cup participation
X
Advertisement