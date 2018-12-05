Enugu Rangers progress to next round of CAF Confederation Cup after 2-leg victory over Defence F.C of Ethopia

news

Enugu Rangers beat Ethiopian side Defence Force S.C 3-1 away from home in their second leg qualification round game for the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup played on Wednesday, December 5.

First leg

Enugu Rangers held a 2-0 home advantage after beating Defence at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium on Wednesday, November 28.

A brace from Godwin Aguda gave the Flying Antelopes a two goal lead as they travelled to Ethiopia without conceding a goal.

Enugu Rangers vs Defence Force S.C

The reigning 2018 Aiteo Cup Champions needed to avoid a defeat against their hosts to progress to the next round of the qualification series.

However just One minute into the encounter they found themselves behind through a penalty converted by Minyelu Wendimu.

Rangers led by veteran manager Gbenga Ogunbote tried to settle down as another goal for the home side will put the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side in a precarious position.

They found a way back into the game through Bright Silas in the 34th minute of the encounter.

Just before halftime they scored a second away goal through Godwin Aguda who scored two goals in the first leg put th Flying Antelopes ahead with a well converted penalty in the 39th minute.

Upon the resumption of the second half, both teams tried to break each other down but did not succeed.

Defence needed a win and committed players for a equaliser and Rangers capitalised with their third of the encounter. through Kelvin Itoya in the 81st minute.

The result means that Enugu Rangers progress to the next round of the qualification series with a 5-1 aggregate scoreline.