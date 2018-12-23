Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Enugu Rangers beat USM Bel Abbes of Algeria 2-0 in a CAF Confederation Cup encounter played on Sunday, December 23.

Enugu Rangers are now through to the next round of the qualification stage.

The Flying Antelopes picked up a 0-0 draw in the away fixture.

They needed a win by any margin to advance at home.

Playing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium the Flying Antelopes went in front as early as the fifth minute through Bright Silas.

The reigning Aiteo Cup champions doubled their lead before the break as Silas grabbed his brace.

They held on in the second half to claim a 2-0 victory.

The result means Gbenga Ogunbote's side have now advanced to the final round of qualification round scheduled to hold next year.