English Football League demand 'urgent update' on funding for Derby

Derby manager Wayne Rooney

English Football League chiefs have asked Derby's administrators for an "urgent update" on how the financially stricken Championship club will be funded for the rest of the season.

Derby's administrators Quantuma agreed a four-week extension to the deadline to provide proof of funding in late January.

But the Football League on Monday said they have not received that evidence or any information from the administrators over a preferred bidder to buy the club.

"On January 27 the EFL and Derby County's administrators, Quantuma, announced a four-week extension to the deadline for the provision of evidence of sufficient funding to complete the current season," an EFL statement said.

"The administrators have not yet provided that evidence, and we await an urgent further update from them on both that and the announcement of a preferred bidder."

The United States-based Binnie family made a formal bid for Derby in January, while a consortium put together by General Sports Worldwide is also interested in buying the Rams.

Derby were placed in administration by then owner Mel Morris in September and there have been reports the club could be liquidated if a buyer is not found soon.

The Rams have been deducted 21 points for entering administration and for breaches of Football League financial regulations.

Wayne Rooney's side are currently in the relegation zone and sit eight points from safety with 12 games left.

