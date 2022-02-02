English Championship: Bournemouth the biggest winners of the January window

Bournemouth had a terrific winter transfer window which saw them bring in seven new players, the majority of whom could potentially impact their season positively.

The €4.2 million signing of Welsh striker, Kieffer Moore on a two-and-half-year deal and bringing in Todd Cantwell on loan from Norwich City are the biggest deals of their transfer window.

Moore has a reputation of being a reliable goalscorer at Championship level with 25 goals in 66 appearances for his previous club Cardiff City, and he will be a suitable backup for Dominic Solanke.

Cantwell on the other hand is a bit of a luxury signing for the Cherries. They do not necessarily need him but he could turn out to be a valuable signing if he hits the ground running.

Cantwell has fallen far down the Norwich pecking order, which afforded Bournemouth the opportunity to snap him up on a cheap loan deal.

His versatility means he is able to potentially slot into any of the three positions behind Solanke up front and if he does hit the ground running, Cantwell could form a scary trio with Jayden Anthony and Emiliano Marcondes.

Another signing to be excited about is Siriki Dembele. The diminutive winger joined from Peterborough where he has been the major source of excitement.

Depending on how quickly he adapts, Dembele could add to the prolific Bournemouth frontline, but he provides squad depth at the very least.

It was not just a winter of attackers though. Scott Parker made sure to add defensive reinforcements as well. The loan signing of Nathaniel Phillips from Liverpool is just as important as it is impressive.

The centre-back publicly rejected loan interest from Premier League clubs to join Bournemouth, which implies that he is convinced by Parker’s system. His arrival is made even more timely by the fact that Bournemouth had just lost defensive stalwart Steve Cook who joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

Another Premier League loanee, Freddie Woodman, joined from Newcastle but he has a lot of work to do before he can displace Mark Travers, who has been excellent between the sticks for Bournemouth so far this season.

The two other additions are James Hill, the 19-year old centre-back from Fleetwood for €1.2 million and Ethan Laird, the right back on loan from Manchester United who has only previously played under-23 football.

The Canaries are six points behind Fulham at the top of the Championship and just one behind Blackburn Rovers in second place with a game in hand, which makes them strong contenders for an automatic promotion spot.

