English Championship: Bournemouth the biggest winners of the January window

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The winter transfer window has come and gone and just like every other league, clubs in the English Championship were busy these past 31 days.

Bournemouth won the January transfer window
Bournemouth won the January transfer window

But very few in the clubs in the world had a more productive transfer window than Bournemouth, certainly none in the English Championship.

Recommended articles

Bournemouth had a terrific winter transfer window which saw them bring in seven new players, the majority of whom could potentially impact their season positively.

The €4.2 million signing of Welsh striker, Kieffer Moore on a two-and-half-year deal and bringing in Todd Cantwell on loan from Norwich City are the biggest deals of their transfer window.

Bournemouth new signing Kieffer Moore
Bournemouth new signing Kieffer Moore IMAGO / Focus Images

Moore has a reputation of being a reliable goalscorer at Championship level with 25 goals in 66 appearances for his previous club Cardiff City, and he will be a suitable backup for Dominic Solanke.

Cantwell on the other hand is a bit of a luxury signing for the Cherries. They do not necessarily need him but he could turn out to be a valuable signing if he hits the ground running.

Cantwell has fallen far down the Norwich pecking order, which afforded Bournemouth the opportunity to snap him up on a cheap loan deal.

Todd Cantwell joins Bournemouth from Norwich in search of first team football
Todd Cantwell joins Bournemouth from Norwich in search of first team football IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

His versatility means he is able to potentially slot into any of the three positions behind Solanke up front and if he does hit the ground running, Cantwell could form a scary trio with Jayden Anthony and Emiliano Marcondes.

Another signing to be excited about is Siriki Dembele. The diminutive winger joined from Peterborough where he has been the major source of excitement.

Siriki Dembele has been a shining light for Peterborough this season
Siriki Dembele has been a shining light for Peterborough this season IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Depending on how quickly he adapts, Dembele could add to the prolific Bournemouth frontline, but he provides squad depth at the very least.

It was not just a winter of attackers though. Scott Parker made sure to add defensive reinforcements as well. The loan signing of Nathaniel Phillips from Liverpool is just as important as it is impressive.

Nathaniel Phillips brings Champions League experience to the Championship
Nathaniel Phillips brings Champions League experience to the Championship IMAGO / Sportimage

The centre-back publicly rejected loan interest from Premier League clubs to join Bournemouth, which implies that he is convinced by Parker’s system. His arrival is made even more timely by the fact that Bournemouth had just lost defensive stalwart Steve Cook who joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

Another Premier League loanee, Freddie Woodman, joined from Newcastle but he has a lot of work to do before he can displace Mark Travers, who has been excellent between the sticks for Bournemouth so far this season.

Freddie Woodman
Freddie Woodman IMAGO / NurPhoto

The two other additions are James Hill, the 19-year old centre-back from Fleetwood for €1.2 million and Ethan Laird, the right back on loan from Manchester United who has only previously played under-23 football.

The Canaries are six points behind Fulham at the top of the Championship and just one behind Blackburn Rovers in second place with a game in hand, which makes them strong contenders for an automatic promotion spot.

Bournemouth have been good under Scott Parker
Bournemouth have been good under Scott Parker IMAGO / PA Images

Their new signings could be the difference between third or second (or even first if Fulham slips up) for Bournemouth, it is now up to Parker to get the best out of the new boys and blend them with the fantastic squad he already has.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young

Recommended articles

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

AFCON2021: Dango goes from hero to zero as 10-man Stallions beat Tunisia

Dango Outtara celebrates his decisive goal.

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Beyond the Top 5: 5 Championship players to Premier League teams

English Championship superstars

New Ghana boss plans new faces for Super Eagles clash

Chris Hughton is expected to take vacant Black Stars job