England's Delph back in action after World Cup baby dash

Midfielder Fabian Delph reflected on a whirlwind week after he dashed back to England for the birth of his third child and returned to play on the winning side in the World Cup quarter-final against Sweden on Saturday.

  • Published:
(AFP)

Midfielder Fabian Delph reflected on a whirlwind week after he dashed back to England for the birth of his third child and returned to play on the winning side in the World Cup quarter-final against Sweden on Saturday.

The Manchester City player was a late substitute in the 2-0 victory in the Russian city of Samara, coming on in the 77th minute to replace goalscorer Dele Alli.

England manager Gareth Southgate gave the go-ahead for Delph to leave the camp before Tuesday's tense last-16 victory over Colombia on penalties.

"It is hard to put into words. It has been an amazing week," Delph said after Saturday's win against Sweden.

"Thanks to Gareth (Southgate) for letting me go home for the birth of my third child. It was hard for me. I think it was the penalties that brought on the labour. I've got Hendo (Jordan Henderson) to thank for that. To go to the next round is amazing.

"It is crazy (having made a trip back to the UK). I tried to explain to some of the boys what it is like back home.

"We are in our bubble out here. But it is scary. Even people who are not into football. I was getting stopped on the school run.

"The baby is fantastic. It was our third home birth. My wife is a machine. We are caught in two minds on the name. It has been great and I am so happy to have gone home to share that moment."

