Tammy Abraham’s dream to play for England was fulfilled on the night of Friday, October 11, 2019, when he made his debut in a match against Czech Republic.

The match ended 2–1 in favour of Czech Republic as the Three Lions conceded a late goal five minutes before the end of the game.

But what was a dream come true for the 22-year-old striker, has become a topic that came with divided opinions among Nigerians.

Due to his fine start to the season at Chelsea FC with 11 goals in all competitions, there had been speculations that Tammy, whose father is a Nigerian would play for the Super Eagles.

Tammy, who had earlier showed interest in playing for Nigeria in October, was later called up for England’s Euro 2020 qualifiers. The young striker, therefore, rejected his father’s country and decided to play for the Three Lions.

In his first game for England, the Chelsea FC striker was introduced in the 88th minutes. This, however, has got many Nigerians talking as many think he chose the wrong team to play for, while others see nothing wrong in his decision.

Here some Nigerians’ reactions to Tammy Abraham’s debut for England.

While some Nigerians were pessimistic about Tammy Abraham's future in the England senior squad, others believe the striker's decision should be respected.