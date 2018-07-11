Pulse.ng logo
England vs Croatia:Henderson,Lovren smile ahead of World Cup semifinal

Croatia vs England Henderson, Lovren all smiles ahead of World Cup semi-final showdown

The rivalry between Croatia and England was put asides as Henderson and Lovren embraced each other.

  • Published:
Jordan Henderson and Dejan Lovren were all smiles as they greeted each other before the crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final between England and Croatia. play (REX Shutterstock )

The two Liverpool stars attended the press conference alongside their coaches ahead of the semifinal showdown between the two countries.

Upon arrival at the Luzhniki Stadium, the teammates at club level did not allow the upcoming game to interfere in their relationship as they embraced each other before the press conference.

England stats

The World Cup semifinal rivalries were postponed to the pitch as both players were seen greeting themselves warmly according to a report by the Daily Mail.

England manager Gareth Southgate praised the qualities of the Liverpool midfielder who accompanied him for the press conference.

Croatia stats

He said, “Jordan's a player who has been underestimated for a long time.

“I watched him a lot at Sunderland as a youngster. To go to Liverpool and establish yourself there, filling the shoes of probably their greatest-ever player and captain and do it the way he has…”

After a 2-0 win over Sweden, England set up a semifinal date with Croatia who beat host Russia 4-3 in their quarterfinal fixture.

Jordan Henderson stats

Henderson who faces a midfield battle against Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic was praised by Southgate ahead of the duel.

play Their was a reunion between Dejan Lovren and Jordan Henderson (REX Shutterstock)

 

He said, “He has the total trust of his club manager, he's an outstanding person with outstanding leadership qualities. The quality of his game has gone on to another level this season.

“His positional understanding, reading of dangers, seeing pictures with the ball, forward passes early. Some of the through-balls the other night were exceptional.

Dejan Lovren stats

“He's playing at the top of his game and should have the huge confidence to have played in the biggest club matches ever and now be replicating that with the national team.”

The game between England and Croatia will take place at the Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday, July 11 with the losers to face Belgium in the third place play-off, while the winners take on France who were victorious in the other semifinal.

