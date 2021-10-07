RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

England to have female ref in charge for first time in World Cup qualifier

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul will officiate for England's World Cup qualifier in Andorra

Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul will officiate for England's World Cup qualifier in Andorra Creator: Lionel BONAVENTURE
Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul will officiate for England's World Cup qualifier in Andorra Creator: Lionel BONAVENTURE

Kateryna Monzul will become the first woman to referee an England men's international when Gareth Southgate's team face Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

Recommended articles

The Ukrainian will be joined by assistant referees Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko, both also from Ukraine, in an all-female on-pitch officiating team at the Estadi Nacional in Andorra la Vella.

France's Stephanie Frappart -- the first woman to referee a Champions League match -- will be the video assistant referee, with other officiating roles filled by men.

Monzul, 40, was part of the first all-female refereeing team to take charge of a senior men's international when she officiated in the goalless Nations League draw between San Marino and Gibraltar in 2020.

She has also officiated at four women's World Cups, including the 2015 final, when the United States beat Japan 5-2.

England top their six-team qualifying group for the 2022 Qatar World Cup with five wins and a draw from their first six matches, while Andorra sit fifth with three points.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Trending

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

Nigeria Vs CAR: Form guide, head to head, prediction and how to watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria