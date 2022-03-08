England star praises Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for his strong performance against AC Milan

Osimhen was in action for 84 minutes and was full of energy throughout. The ex-Lille man had one shot on target, a 100% pass accuracy, and won six of his 12 duels.

Although it was Milan that took home the three points courtesy of Olivier Giroud's second-half strike, Tomori revealed he had a difficult battle against Osimhen.

The Nigerian international did not score, but he worked tirelessly and was a thorn in the flesh of Milan defenders.

Tomori was part of Milan's defence that Osimhen gave a hard time, and he had nothing but praise for the ex-Lille man after the game.

"Osimhen is a really strong striker and fast too," Tomori told Milan TV after the game.

"It was difficult to stop him, and we managed to do that, especially in such an important game," he added.

Osimhen has scored seven goals in 18 league games for Napoli this season, while he also has four goals in the Europa League.