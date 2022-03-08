England star praises Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for his strong performance against AC Milan

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Super Eagles attacker did not score against the Rossoneri, but he was involved in the thick of things.

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

Ex-Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has praised the performance of Victor Osimhen in Napoli's Serie A clash against AC Milan at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Osimhen was in action for 84 minutes and was full of energy throughout. The ex-Lille man had one shot on target, a 100% pass accuracy, and won six of his 12 duels.

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/Insidefoto)
Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/Insidefoto) Pulse Nigeria

Although it was Milan that took home the three points courtesy of Olivier Giroud's second-half strike, Tomori revealed he had a difficult battle against Osimhen.

The Nigerian international did not score, but he worked tirelessly and was a thorn in the flesh of Milan defenders.

Q frustrated Victor Osimhen confront Milan players.
Q frustrated Victor Osimhen confront Milan players. Pulse Nigeria

Tomori was part of Milan's defence that Osimhen gave a hard time, and he had nothing but praise for the ex-Lille man after the game.

Osimhen was frustrated by Tomori in Napoli's loss to AC Milan
Osimhen was frustrated by Tomori in Napoli's loss to AC Milan Pulse Nigeria

"Osimhen is a really strong striker and fast too," Tomori told Milan TV after the game.

"It was difficult to stop him, and we managed to do that, especially in such an important game," he added.

Osimhen has scored seven goals in 18 league games for Napoli this season, while he also has four goals in the Europa League.

However, despite his impressive stat this season, he has only one goal against the rest of Italy's seven sisters since he arrived at Naples.

Topics:

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Rasheedat Ajibade celebrates International Women's Day

    Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade celebrates International Women's Day

  • Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

    England star praises Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for his strong performance against AC Milan

  • Arrigo Sacchi believes laying passes quick enough to Victor Osimhen can solve Napoli's issues (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

    Osimhen cannot solve Napoli's problem - Arrigo Sacchi blames Napoli's underperformance on trophyless history

Recommended articles

Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade celebrates International Women's Day

Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade celebrates International Women's Day

England star praises Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for his strong performance against AC Milan

England star praises Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for his strong performance against AC Milan

Osimhen cannot solve Napoli's problem - Arrigo Sacchi blames Napoli's underperformance on trophyless history

Osimhen cannot solve Napoli's problem - Arrigo Sacchi blames Napoli's underperformance on trophyless history

IWD 2022: Celebrating five Women Legends of the African game

IWD 2022: Celebrating five Women Legends of the African game

Mercy Akide, Precious Dede feature in the greatest players of all-time

Mercy Akide, Precious Dede feature in the greatest players of all-time

Usman, Ngannou would suffer major punishment in a boxing ring with Canelo, Fury

Usman, Ngannou would suffer major punishment in a boxing ring with Canelo, Fury

Trending

EREDIVISIE

Video: Maduka Okoye shows Nigerian 'agbero' spirit to chase off pitch invader in incredible moment against Vitesse Arnhem

Maduka Okoye confronted the pitch invader and chased him off the pitch as Sparta Rotterdam battled for three points against Vitesse (IMAGO/Pro Shots)

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence
SUPER EAGLES

Why 'starboy' Iwobi is missing from Nigeria World Cup squad to face Ghana

Alex Iwobi will miss Nigeria's crucial world cup qualifier against Ghana
VIDEO

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo scores 2 goals in charity match to celebrate 85th birthday

Olusegun Obasanjo is still fit at 85 years old
UNDER THE RADAR

Starting XI of superb Nigerian players you probably did not know about

Obscure Nigerian stars
EREDIVISIE

KNVB order Sparta Rotterdam to complete Vitesse match despite Maduka Okoye being hit by a bottle

Maduka Okoye was hit by a bottle in a Dutch Eredivisie match between Vitesse Arnhem and Sparta Rotterdam (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
SUPER EAGLES

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi shuts down Davido's 02 arena concert [Photos]

Wilfred Ndidi was in attendance at Davido's concert at the 02 arena
SUPER EAGLES

Onazi, Musa and other players who did not deserve to make Eguavoen’s list

Ogenyi Onazi and Ahmed Musa were both included