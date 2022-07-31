England win first-ever WEURO title after dramatic win over Germany

England's Women have won the European Championship for the first-ever after dramatic extra time win over Germany on Sunday at Wembley.
The Three Lionesses are Women's Champions in Europe for the first time in their history.
The Three Lionesses hosted and won the 2022 WEURO after a 2-1 win over their German rivals who were without injured joint-top scorer Alexandra Popp.
Chloe Kelly was the match winner for the home side after her extra time winning goal ended England's 56-year wait for a major trophy.
After a goalless first half, Manchester United star, Ella Toone, came off the bench to put the Three Lionesses in front with a magical lob finish just after the hour mark.
However, parity was restored 11 minutes from time when Germany leveled the score thanks to Lina Magull to send the game into extra time.
There was still nothing to separate both nations after first half ended extra time.
But in the second half, Kelly netted the decisive winner after Germany failed to clear their lines to hand England a first-ever European Championship title.
Record crowd watches England make history at Wembley
A record-breaking crowd was at Wembley to watch England become the latest nation to lift the Women's European Championship.
An incredible 87, 192 spectators were packed in the beautiful Wembley to watch the Three Lionesses win a first-ever European title.
Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly were the heroines for England after scroing the goals in normal and extra times to seal the win over Germany.
It was heartbreak for Germany, who were without inspirational forward, Alexandra Popp. The 31-year-old missed the final after picking up an injury just before kickoff.
