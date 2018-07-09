Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

England reject Hart plays cricket rather than watch World Cup

Football England reject Hart plays cricket rather than watch World Cup

Joe Hart played cricket on Saturday rather than watch Jordan Pickford keep a clean sheet for England in the World Cup quarter-finals.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Joe Hart preferred to play cricket for Shrewsbury -- his first match for them in 11 years -- than watch England's 2-0 World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden play

Joe Hart preferred to play cricket for Shrewsbury -- his first match for them in 11 years -- than watch England's 2-0 World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden

(AFP)

Joe Hart played cricket on Saturday rather than watch Jordan Pickford keep a clean sheet for England in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The 31-year-old, who played 75 times for England including in nine of the 10 qualifiers, said he was "gutted" at not making Gareth Southgate's squad and turned out for his hometown cricket club, Shrewsbury.

While England were beating Sweden 2-0, Hart scored six runs batting at number nine and took a catch in his first appearance for the club in 11 years, in a Birmingham League Premier Division match against Knowle and Dorridge.

"Joe was a credit to himself, his cricket club and his community yesterday," tweeted Knowle bowler Chris Cheslin on Sunday.

British media reports suggest that Hart's club future should be sorted out soon because Manchester City, who have loaned the goalkeeper to Torino and West Ham over the last two seasons, are willing to listen to permanent offers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 World Cup 2018 Hazard breaks tournament record of Super Eagles starbullet
3 La Liga Here is why Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Real Madridbullet

Football

England midfielder Dele Alli answers questions ahead of his side's World Cup semi-final against Croatia
Football England thrive in World Cup 'bubble' ahead of Croatia semi-final
Croatia fans celebrate victory against Russia in the World Cup quarter-finals
Football Croatia hopes it has finally found a team to better 1998 heroes
Croatia defender Domagoj Vida said the "Glory to Ukraine" video was a joke
Football Croatia eject Vukojevic over 'Glory to Ukraine' video
FC Barcelona's former president Sandro Rosell accused of defrauding the taxman of 229,569 euros
Football Ex-Barca president Rosell charged with alleged tax fraud