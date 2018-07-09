England reject Hart plays cricket rather than watch World Cup

news

Joe Hart played cricket on Saturday rather than watch Jordan Pickford keep a clean sheet for England in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The 31-year-old, who played 75 times for England including in nine of the 10 qualifiers, said he was "gutted" at not making Gareth Southgate's squad and turned out for his hometown cricket club, Shrewsbury.

While England were beating Sweden 2-0, Hart scored six runs batting at number nine and took a catch in his first appearance for the club in 11 years, in a Birmingham League Premier Division match against Knowle and Dorridge.

"Joe was a credit to himself, his cricket club and his community yesterday," tweeted Knowle bowler Chris Cheslin on Sunday.

British media reports suggest that Hart's club future should be sorted out soon because Manchester City, who have loaned the goalkeeper to Torino and West Ham over the last two seasons, are willing to listen to permanent offers.