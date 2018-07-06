Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

England must cash in on favourable World Cup hand says Southgate

Football England must cash in on favourable World Cup hand says Southgate

Manager Gareth Southgate says England "might not have this opportunity again" as he plots a way past Sweden in the quarter-finals to a first World Cup semi-final appearance in three decades.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England coach Gareth Southgate wants his team to make the most of a golden World Cup opportunity play

England coach Gareth Southgate wants his team to make the most of a golden World Cup opportunity

(AFP)

Manager Gareth Southgate says England "might not have this opportunity again" as he plots a way past Sweden in the quarter-finals to a first World Cup semi-final appearance in three decades.

Southgate told the BBC on Thursday his team of youngsters led by Golden Boot contender Harry Kane "must make the most" of the way the cards have fallen for them in Russia.

"It's a great opportunity, and although our team will be individually better in two years, we might not have this opportunity again," said Southgate.

England's penalty shootout win over Colombia in the last 16 means only Sweden stand between them and reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

But despite all the euphoria generated back in England by his team's progress, Southgate cautioned against getting too far ahead of themselves.

"You have to enjoy the good moments, but I am a long way from perfect, there are plenty of mistakes we have made while we have been here and we will make moving forward, so I think it is dangerous territory if we get carried away with things," said Southgate.

Sweden have proved a notoriously tough rival for England in the past, with Southgate pointing out: "They are older, more experienced, and have a better tournament record than us."

England face Sweden in Samara on Saturday, with the winner of that going on to play either Croatia or 2018 hosts Russia in the last four.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Macron French president urges Nigerians to support France for...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Twitter slaughters Neymar as Brazil lose 1-2 to Belgiumbullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Football

Manuel Obafemi Akanji has stated that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) never invited him to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
World Cup 2018 Akanji says NFF never invited him to play for Nigeria
Harry Kane hopes to lead England into the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990
Football England target World Cup semis after Belgium stun Brazil
Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Maguire, Jamie Vardy
Pulse Exclusive Wilfred Ndidi says he wants England to win 2018 World Cup because of his Leicester City teammates
Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a friendly bet with David Beckham over the England v Sweden World Cup quarter-final which could see the former Swedish international eating fish and chips in an England shirt
Football Ibrahimovic, Beckham make friendly bet on Sweden-England