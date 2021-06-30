England fans urged not to fly to Rome for Euro 2020 quarter-final

Tuesday's 2-0 win over Germany at a raucous Wembley propelled Gareth Southgate's men into the last eight of the Covid-delayed European Championship.

But Italian health regulations mean supporters travelling from Britain would face five days of quarantine and therefore they would miss the match.

It means England face taking to the pitch without the vocal backing of their fans, who have only recently been allowed to return to Wembley as Covid-19 restrictions have been eased.

England's governing Football Association was entitled to a ticket allocation of 2,560, equating to 16 percent of the permitted capacity of 16,000 at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

But instead the tickets will go on general sale for what will be England's only game of the tournament away from Wembley.

The FA said it was working with European football's governing body UEFA and the British embassy in Rome to "facilitate" ticket sales to England fans resident in Italy.

British government advice is that fans should not travel to Italy, an "amber list" country requiring 10 days of self-isolation upon return.