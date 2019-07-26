The English FA will keep a close eye on Ademola Lookman who just sealed a move to Germany as they aim to keep the forward committed to England and stop Nigeria from getting him.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, Lookman is yet to make a senior appearance for England and is still eligible to play for Nigeria.

The FA are still worried by this and will continue to watch the highly-rated forward closely in Germany after making a permanent £22.5million move from Everton to RB Leipzig.

AFP

ALSO READ: England coach say they want Ademola Lookman

According to the Daily Mail, the FA will jet representatives out to Germany regularly to keep up with his progress and update England manager Gareth Southgate.

The 21-year-old is very highly-regarded at St George's Park, the home of English football and the FA are making sure the talent will not slip out of their hands.

It was expected that the forward would have gotten an England cap by now but his progress has been hindered at Everton due to lack of first-team opportunities.

But the FA hope that he will make remarkable progress in German like Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson, two English youngsters who improved after moving to Germany.

Meeting with NFF

Lookman in 2018 met with the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) but still turned down the opportunity to switch his allegiance to Nigeria.

Pulse Sports however, later exclusively reported that Lookman has made the decision to play for Nigeria although almost a year later, the forward is yet to make it public.

Lookman started his career at Charlton before the big move to Everton in 2017.

Armed with pace, dribbling abilities and good use of both feet, Lookman usually plays as a wide man from both the right and left wing and can also play centrally.

He made five appearances for the England U19s, 15 for the U20s and seven for the U21s.