A record-breaking crowd watches England reach first final in 13 years

A second-half masterclass saw the Three Lionesses thrash former champions Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Four goals from four different scorers earned the hosts a deserved place in the WEURO2022 final in front of a record-breaking crowd at Sheffield.

Lucy Bronze provided the assist for the first goal scored by the brilliant Beth Mead to put England 1-0 up at the break.

Mead returned the favour three minutes into the second half when she assisted Bronze who headed a second to double the lead for the Lionesses.

After the hour mark, a sensational effort from Alessia Russo added a third for England to put the game well beyond Sweden.

Fran Kirby completed the incredible rout with a cheeky finish 13 minutes from time to seal a comfortable and convincing win for the home side.

England is looking to go a step further than in 2009 when they finished as runners-up after.

A record-breaking crowd watches England reach its first final in 13 years

Bramall Lane in Sheffield was packed as a record-breaking crowd watched the home team, England, put four goals past a helpless Sweden side.

The game between the two semi-finalists became the most-attended UEFA Women’s EURO semi-final in history.

A remarkable 28 624 people were at the Lane to watch England breezed past Sweden to go a step closer to their first-ever WEURO crown.

England will be happy to have come out tops when it mattered most, with the victory their fourth over Sweden in 26 meetings