England produced a four-star performance to reach the final of the Women's European Championship for the first time since 2009 on Tuesday night.
A record-breaking crowd watches England reach first final in 13 years
Alessia Russo netted a stunning goal as England destroyed former champions Sweden to book WEURO final spot in front of a record attendance at the WEURO.
A second-half masterclass saw the Three Lionesses thrash former champions Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.
Four goals from four different scorers earned the hosts a deserved place in the WEURO2022 final in front of a record-breaking crowd at Sheffield.
Lucy Bronze provided the assist for the first goal scored by the brilliant Beth Mead to put England 1-0 up at the break.
Mead returned the favour three minutes into the second half when she assisted Bronze who headed a second to double the lead for the Lionesses.
After the hour mark, a sensational effort from Alessia Russo added a third for England to put the game well beyond Sweden.
Fran Kirby completed the incredible rout with a cheeky finish 13 minutes from time to seal a comfortable and convincing win for the home side.
England is looking to go a step further than in 2009 when they finished as runners-up after.
A record-breaking crowd watches England reach its first final in 13 years
Bramall Lane in Sheffield was packed as a record-breaking crowd watched the home team, England, put four goals past a helpless Sweden side.
The game between the two semi-finalists became the most-attended UEFA Women’s EURO semi-final in history.
A remarkable 28 624 people were at the Lane to watch England breezed past Sweden to go a step closer to their first-ever WEURO crown.
England will be happy to have come out tops when it mattered most, with the victory their fourth over Sweden in 26 meetings
With Sweden out of the way now, the Three Lionesses will face either Germany or France in what's expected to be a sold-out Wembley Stadium for the finals on Sunday.
