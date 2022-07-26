WEURO 2022

A record-breaking crowd watches England reach first final in 13 years

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Alessia Russo netted a stunning goal as England destroyed former champions Sweden to book WEURO final spot in front of a record attendance at the WEURO.

England is looking to win the WEURO2022 as host.
England is looking to win the WEURO2022 as host.

England produced a four-star performance to reach the final of the Women's European Championship for the first time since 2009 on Tuesday night.

Recommended articles

A second-half masterclass saw the Three Lionesses thrash former champions Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

England will play in the final of the WEURO for the first time since 2009.
England will play in the final of the WEURO for the first time since 2009. Pulse Nigeria

Four goals from four different scorers earned the hosts a deserved place in the WEURO2022 final in front of a record-breaking crowd at Sheffield.

Lucy Bronze provided the assist for the first goal scored by the brilliant Beth Mead to put England 1-0 up at the break.

Germany Popp toothless Spain to book quarter-final spot as Denmark revives WEURO hopes

Pain for Spain as Stanway helps England survive quarter-final scare

Arsenal star scores hat-trick as rampant Lionesses thrash Norway 8-0 to make Euro history

Alessia Russo netted the goal of the night.
Alessia Russo netted the goal of the night. Pulse Nigeria

Mead returned the favour three minutes into the second half when she assisted Bronze who headed a second to double the lead for the Lionesses.

After the hour mark, a sensational effort from Alessia Russo added a third for England to put the game well beyond Sweden.

Historic moment for Beth Mead, who has now scored the joint-most goals in a single WEURO, 6 goals.
Historic moment for Beth Mead, who has now scored the joint-most goals in a single WEURO, 6 goals. Pulse Nigeria

Fran Kirby completed the incredible rout with a cheeky finish 13 minutes from time to seal a comfortable and convincing win for the home side.

England is looking to go a step further than in 2009 when they finished as runners-up after.

Bramall Lane in Sheffield was packed as a record-breaking crowd watched the home team, England, put four goals past a helpless Sweden side.

The game between the two semi-finalists became the most-attended UEFA Women’s EURO semi-final in history.

A remarkable 28 624 people were at the Lane to watch England breezed past Sweden to go a step closer to their first-ever WEURO crown.

England will be happy to have come out tops when it mattered most, with the victory their fourth over Sweden in 26 meetings

With Sweden out of the way now, the Three Lionesses will face either Germany or France in what's expected to be a sold-out Wembley Stadium for the finals on Sunday.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Cristiano-Ronaldo-Manchester-United

    Atletico Madrid deny Ronaldo interests, say transfer talks are 'invented'

  • England is looking to win the WEURO2022 as host.

    A record-breaking crowd watches England reach first final in 13 years

  • Aaron Ramsey

    Juventus send former Arsenal star Ramsey back into the transfer market

Recommended articles

Atletico Madrid deny Ronaldo interests, say transfer talks are 'invented'

Atletico Madrid deny Ronaldo interests, say transfer talks are 'invented'

A record-breaking crowd watches England reach first final in 13 years

A record-breaking crowd watches England reach first final in 13 years

Juventus send former Arsenal star Ramsey back into the transfer market

Juventus send former Arsenal star Ramsey back into the transfer market

EXCLUSIVE: John Ogu expresses his disappointment with Keshi and Rohr's World Cup decision

EXCLUSIVE: John Ogu expresses his disappointment with Keshi and Rohr's World Cup decision

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Official: 'I came to play' - Eriksen says following Manchester United unveiling

Official: 'I came to play' - Eriksen says following Manchester United unveiling

Trending

WAFCON 2022

'No power of hell can ever take me from your hand' - Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco

Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco

African Footballer of the Year Award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2022]

Sadio Mane won the African Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2022

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards

African Women's Footballer of the Year Winners [Updated List from 2001 - 2022]

Asisat Oshoala has won the African Player of the Year five (5) times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 & 2022) (Twitter/CAF)