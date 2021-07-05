RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

England believe they belong in Euro 2020 semis, says Maguire

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

England defender Harry Maguire scored in a 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals

England defender Harry Maguire scored in a 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals Creator: Ettore Ferrari
England defender Harry Maguire scored in a 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals Creator: Ettore Ferrari

Harry Maguire says England have more confidence heading into Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark than when they faltered at the last four of the World Cup three years ago.

Recommended articles

Gareth Southgate's men lost 2-1 to Croatia in 2018 despite taking an early lead in Moscow.

Now on home soil, with 60,000 fans allowed to attend the Denmark clash at Wembley, Maguire believes England feel they belong at the latter stages of major tournaments as they seek to reach a first final in 55 years.

"We'll probably have a little bit more belief going into the Denmark game than what we did in the Croatia game," the Manchester United captain said on Monday.

"We hadn't been to a semi-final in so long as a country, so the belief wasn't there. I'm sure the fans are believing more now.

"As players of course and staff and everyone involved in the bubble, we're all believing as well.

"Losing in the semi-final of the World Cup hurt a lot so we need to make sure that, on Wednesday night, we get a positive feeling rather than the one we got against Croatia."

Maguire was on target in a 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in the quarter-finals as England clicked into gear after a slow start to the tournament.

But they have yet to concede a goal in five games and have kept a national record of seven clean sheets in a row, including in two pre-tournament friendlies.

"It's a real plus for us. Seven clean sheets is remarkable," added Maguire. "It is not just us defenders, it comes from a team, from a base, from a foundation of the forward lads pressing the ball and working tirelessly.

"The minor details make the big details. We've been solid. The most important thing is winning games. Keeping clean sheets enables us to do that."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

England believe they belong in Euro 2020 semis, says Maguire

Customs have refused to release kits of Nigeria basketball teams with less than 19 days to Olympic Games

Pulse Exclusive: Samuel Chukwueze set for Villarreal exit with Lille already in talks to sign the Nigerian forward

Barcelona's Dembele offers 'sincere apologies' over racism storm

Dortmund reportedly chasing Netherlands' Malen as Sancho replacement

Bayern Munich expect loses 150 million euros due to Covid

Anelka tells Mbappe to leave PSG to win the biggest prizes

Tottenham football chief Paratici wants to keep Kane at club

Peter Schmeichel backs son Kasper to thrive on penalty pressure at Euro 2020