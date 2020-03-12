England-based Nigerian players have been given a 12-step plan by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Sporting events have been hit with the spread of the coronavirus in Europe and all over the world.

Serie A has been suspended while a couple of Champions League and Europa League games have been played behind closed doors.

The Premier League have also announced that games will be played without fans in the stadium.

To help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the PFA which is the union for professional footballers in England has sent out a 12-step guide for their players including the likes of Odion Ighalo, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi and Isaac Success.

Wilfred Ndidi and every other players in the Premier League will now have to play behind close doors. (Getty Images) Getty Images

The PFA have warned their players not to drink from the same water bottle during game or training and not to exchange other items like towels, bathrobes with other players.

The players have also been told to avoid eating in the changing room and to keep their items and clothes in their bag to avoid leaving them exposed.

THE PFA'S 12-point plan to combat the coronavirus

Alex Iwobi and the other Nigerian players in England are under the PFA (James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images) Getty Images