England-based Nigerian players have been given a 12-step plan by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
Sporting events have been hit with the spread of the coronavirus in Europe and all over the world.
Serie A has been suspended while a couple of Champions League and Europa League games have been played behind closed doors.
The Premier League have also announced that games will be played without fans in the stadium.
To help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the PFA which is the union for professional footballers in England has sent out a 12-step guide for their players including the likes of Odion Ighalo, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi and Isaac Success.
The PFA have warned their players not to drink from the same water bottle during game or training and not to exchange other items like towels, bathrobes with other players.
The players have also been told to avoid eating in the changing room and to keep their items and clothes in their bag to avoid leaving them exposed.
THE PFA'S 12-point plan to combat the coronavirus
- Do not drink from the same water bottle during the game or training, but always use a personalised water bottle and do not exchange other items (towels, bathrobes, etc.) with other players.
- Avoid eating food in the changing room.
- Keep your personal items and clothes in your bag and avoid leaving them exposed in the changing rooms or the communal baskets.
- Throw used tissues or other used materials like plasters, bandages etc. immediately into the appropriate lockable containers.
- Wash your hands thoroughly as often as possible: hand washing and disinfection are essential to prevent infection. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and then dry them with a disposable towel after rinsing them thoroughly; if soap and water are not available, you can also use a hand disinfectant.
- When using ordinary toilets, you should not touch the tap before and after washing your hands, but use disposable towels to open and close the tap.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- If you have to cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue – preferably disposable – or with your arm, but not with your hand.
- Players who show obvious symptoms of respiratory infection and/or fever before, during or after training must immediately leave the rest of the team - and isolate themselves if possible - and inform the club's doctor.
- If the symptoms appear outside a training session, the player should stop avoid all contact and meetings with other team players and, if possible, isolate themselves. Players should contact their club doctor by telephone, and can also call the NHS 111 coronavirus service. To protect yourself and others, do not go to a GP, pharmacy or hospital.
- If a player has been in any contact – either personally or within their family – with persons who have returned from risk areas, or quarantine, they must inform the team players and the club officials immediately.
- If you have been in a risk area yourself, you must inform other players and club officials immediately.