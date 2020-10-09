Nigerian footballers John Ogu and Leon Balogun as lent their voices to the #ENDSARS campaign which has dominated Nigeria social media sphere in the past one week.

Thousands of young Nigerians have also taken to the street to protest brutality by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the dreaded and controversial unit of the Nigerian Police Force (NFF) notorious for illegal kidnapping and extortion.

Joining the campaign on Twitter, Nigerian midfielder Ogu took to Twitter to write ‘Enough is Enough’ with the official hashtag of the campaign.

John Ogu says 'enough is enough' as Nigerians protest SARS (Twitter/John Ogu)

Super Eagles defender Balogun was more elaborate with his feelings as he tweeted his support for the protests.

“The reasons for the #EndSARSProtests have just come to my attention via very disturbing images & tweets,” the defender said

“It is never good when those charged with protecting the citizens are now terrorising, extorting or even killing the same citizens. I support #EndSarsProtests #EndSars.”

Leon Balogun says he supports the #ENDSARS campaign

Balogun is part of the Super Eagles players in camp ahead of the Friday, October 9, 2020, friendly game against Algeria.

Super Eagles players are aware of the online campaign and street protests and have deliberate whether to make a statement in support while on the pitch in the friendly game.

It is not, however, known if a decision has been made.