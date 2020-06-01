According to him, a member of Asante Kotoko at the time S.K Manu was the one who discovered him and saw his talent.

The legend revealed in an interview on GTV on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Pele affirmed that it was through Mr. Manu that he was able to attend university, indicating that he (Manu) decided to give him a scholarship to further his education at the university describing it as something huge for him.

He further hailed other personalities who helped him in his career.

These people, he said included B.A Fuseini, Aliu Mahama, former Vice President of the country, Alhaji Mekano, and Ben Kofi.

He believes they all did great things for him to become the greatest player that he was.

