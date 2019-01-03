Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike has a new mansion in his hometown of Imo State.

Emenike who was on loan in the Spanish LaLiga with Las Palmas in 2018, where he suffered relegation has taken to social media to show off his new mansion reportedly worth millions of naira.

The 31-year-old former Super Eagles goal poacher who found the back of the net nine times in 37 appearances took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of the mansion along with a caption, "New home."

He also posted a short video clip of the mansion stating when he would move in his caption said, "Opening tomorrow."

The Nigeria International who was the top scorer for the Super Eagles title winning team at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been out of action with injury.

The new mansion is expected to be big news for Emenike and comes after Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali also showed off his own mansion also on social media.

He has previously played for MP Black Aces, Cape Town, Karabükspor, Fenerbahçe, Spartak Moscow, Al Ain, West Ham United and Olympiacos.