Ex-Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike and wife celebrate wedding anniversary

Emenike, who won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Nnadi, a one-time winner of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, have been married for four years.

“Happy anniversary to us,” the former West Ham striker wrote on social media, calling his wife ‘my special.’

“Happy anniversary; I am so blessed and thankful,” Nnadi wrote on social media.

“4 years and I’m just going to say that marriage needs genuine understanding, forgiveness, friendship, maturity, trust, and affirmation of love.

“It’s not a ride in the park but when two people really want it to work, it does by the Grace of God.”

The retired footballer and the ex-beauty queen got married in May 2017 after dating for a year.