Ex-Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Emenike allegedly smashes car in road rage

Ex-Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Emenike allegedly smashed the car of a woman in a road rage.

Emenike is currently without a club while he recovers from a devastating injury which ended his loan spell at Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas .

According to several reports including a popular video which has circulated virally on social media.

The report on Instablog states that the alleged victim by Emenike is named Victoria, and was on visitation to her sister.

The report also states that she was in the Chevy View Estate hunting for a house and the incident happened as they were leaving the vicinity.

She accused Emenike of smashing the glass of their car as they were n their way due to obstruction as they were not too familiar with the territory and were on the wrong path of the road.

The reports state that as she was trying to find her way back with the security guards after the obstruction, Emenike who was on his way out confronted them outside his car and started hitting their windscreen.

The report also states that Emenike stated his name reinforcing that his action.

In the report, he said, “I’m Emmanuel Emenike. I live here.”

There has been no update or development of the incident between Emenike and Victoria at the time of this report.