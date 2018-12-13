Ex-Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Emenike allegedly smashes car in road rage

An altercation reportedly happened between Ex-Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike and a civilian which resulted into a car damage.
Emenike is currently without a club while he recovers from a devastating injury which ended his loan spell at Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas.
According to several reports including a popular video which has circulated virally on social media.
The report on Instablog states that the alleged victim by Emenike is named Victoria, and was on visitation to her sister.
View this post on Instagram
Baby escapes being injured, as footballer #Emenike breaks her mom#emo#4oCZ##s glass . . A baby is lucky to have escaped unscathed, today, as footballer Emenike went berserk and smashed her moms car glass in Lekki, Lagos. . . According to reports, the mom, identified as Victoria, and her sister had gone to Chevy View Estate for house hunting. Trouble, however, started when they were leaving. . . It was gathered that, due to Victoria#emo#4oCZ##s unfamiliarity with the terrain, she took a route meant for car entering the estate, thus obstructing people. . . However, when she and her sister were trying to resolve the issue with the estate#emo#4oCZ##s security guards, footballer Emenike alighted from his car and started banging on their car to move out of the way. . . He later went ahead to break their car glass, without regard to the baby inside the car. After breaking the glass, he was quoted as saying: #emo#4oCc##I#emo#4oCZ##m Emmanuel Emenike. I live here.#emo#4oCd## and left.
The report also states that she was in the Chevy View Estate hunting for a house and the incident happened as they were leaving the vicinity.
She accused Emenike of smashing the glass of their car as they were n their way due to obstruction as they were not too familiar with the territory and were on the wrong path of the road.
The reports state that as she was trying to find her way back with the security guards after the obstruction, Emenike who was on his way out confronted them outside his car and started hitting their windscreen.
The report also states that Emenike stated his name reinforcing that his action.
In the report, he said, “I’m Emmanuel Emenike. I live here.”
There has been no update or development of the incident between Emenike and Victoria at the time of this report.