Pulse Sports has compiled the list of African players who went bankrupt whether during their playing days or after hanging up their boots, after a former Hearts of Oak defender Acquah Harrison declared himself bankrupt in the course of this week.

Emmanuel Eboue

The former Arsenal defender had a great career in North London. As a youngster who graduated from the Arsenal youth team straight into the senior side after he impressed during the 2006 UEFA Champions League, his popularity spread very fast like bush fires.

Eboue was virtually the finest right full-back in Africa and he earned a good deal at Arsenal as well which made him one of the well-paid African players at his peak.

Eboue reportedly went broke after the dissolution of his previous marriage as his wife Aurelié took up to £7m of his hard-earned money as a professional footballer along with his house in the United Kingdom

He pleaded for a bailout from friends after he declared himself bankrupt and even said he had no place to live.

Dong Bortey

Dong Bortey in 2018 disclosed that he needed GHC200 to save his ailing mother from dying and therefore requested Hearts who allegedly owed him GHC7000 from the arrears of his contract sum when he joined the Accra giants to relieve him of his financial burden.

” I can’t lie against Hearts of Oak; they owe me GH¢7,000 and must pay me before my mother dies else something terrible will happen to the club. At least GHC 200 will help me pay for her medical bills,” he told Happy FM.

His mobile money number was announced during radio shows to solicit for funds for the former Hearts of Oak forward.

Bernard Dong Bortey had a successful football career with Hearts of Oak: He won the league on four occasions and the CAF Confederation Cup.

Bortey also played for the Black Stars and the Black Starlets: represented in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in New Zealand 1999.

Eric Djemba Djemba

A few Africans have had an opportunity to play for Manchester United and Eric Djemba Djemba is one of them.

He played with a star-studded Manchester United side which Ryan Giggs, Rio Ferdinand, Cristiano Ronaldo, etc.

The Cameroonian was declared bankrupt four years after moving to Aston Villa

Former Man United midfielder Eric Djemba-Djemba blew his fortune and now plays in the Swiss fifth tier

Acquah Harrison

The former Hearts of Oak CAF Confederation Cup-winning defender in an interview with Angel FM this week said that he is broke.

Harrison revealed that Hearts of Oak offered him a contract worth GHC1000 in 2003, but they paid Ghc600 and refused to settle the remaining amount.

He lamented over the ill-treatment club administrators subject their players to on the local scene and in the end have a part to play in worsening their financial standings.

Celestine BabaYaro

He had a great career at Chelsea and Newcastle United and his popularity on the African continent grew during his heydays in the early 2000s.

He picked up a healthy pay packet, but in 2011 he was declared bankrupt on the public record of the London Gazette.