Emmanuel Dennis will aim to sparkle against winless Newcastle United

He scored a fantastic header that opened the scoring on the day, taking his tally since joining Watford to two goals having also contributed an assist.

The Canaries could not contain the lively Nigerian international as he rose tall between the two defenders and thumped home Kiko Femenia’s cross.

The Super Eagle, who is already a toast of Hornets’ fans, was voted the team’s player of the month in only his first month in Vicarage Road.

Following a summer switch from Club Brugge over the summer, he has helped the new boys to a decent start to their latest Premier League campaign, thus sweeping away every doubt that existed about how long of a bedding-in period he would have required in the Premier League.

The former Brugge striker will look to continue this great form against Newcastle United this weekend. The Magpies who have not won any game in this Premier League season will struggle to contain him and his lively teammates when they visit Vicarage Road.

The burgeoning partnership between him and Ismaila Sarr and how it fares will have a say on the outcome of the match for sure.

With the fixture set to come too soon for players like Callum Wilson, Joe Willock and Jamal Lascelles, Newcastle will face an uphill battle for a first win on Saturday for sure.

Watford manager, Xisco Munoz will be looking to take full advantage with his buzzing squad.

“We have another chance in the next game to go one step forward because it's important for us to continue to work very hard with the same attitude with the same goals,” the Hornets boss told the press.

“We try to give the same mentality because it's important when we have this mentality, you always are more near to take the points in the games.” Xisco explained when quizzed about his team’s chances ahead of the match.

Dennis will be looking to make only his sixth appearance in Watford colours on Saturday, will he be able to put smile on Hornet’s fans’ faces once again?

-----

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----