RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis speechless after a dream Premier League debut

Authors:

Steve Dede

Dennis says he will always remember this debut.

Emmanuel Dennis scores and assists as Watford beat Aston Villa (Instagram/Watford)
Emmanuel Dennis scores and assists as Watford beat Aston Villa (Instagram/Watford)

Emmanuel Dennis was lost for words after scoring and assisting on his Premier League debut on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Recommended articles

Dennis was named Man of the Match for his performance in Watford’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the opening matchday of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

With the Premier League the most followed league in Nigeria, players grew up watching and know how big the moment is.

Getting to play in that league and perform well is always a dream for these players, and it’s something the 23-year will never forget.

“I will remember this for all my life I’m really happy, I’m speechless,” he said about his performance at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

He combined well with Senegalese forward Ismaïla Sarr and hopes they can continue like that.

We get along god in training, we always good together; I’m happy with the combination,” he also said.

Dennis plays with two of his compatriot at Watford, William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo, who were also in action on Saturday.

.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis speechless after a dream Premier League debut

Ahmed Musa scores for an excellent start to life in Turkey

Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi on target for Union Berlin

Victor Osimhen scores in another pre-season game for Napoli

Emmanuel Dennis stars in a brilliant Saturday for Nigerian players in the Premier League

Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg

Benzema brace has Ancelotti's Real off to a flier

Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg

Ten-man Fulham signal intent with thrashing of Huddersfield