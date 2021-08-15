Dennis was named Man of the Match for his performance in Watford’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the opening matchday of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

With the Premier League the most followed league in Nigeria, players grew up watching and know how big the moment is.

Getting to play in that league and perform well is always a dream for these players, and it’s something the 23-year will never forget.

“I will remember this for all my life I’m really happy, I’m speechless,” he said about his performance at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

He combined well with Senegalese forward Ismaïla Sarr and hopes they can continue like that.

“We get along god in training, we always good together; I’m happy with the combination,” he also said.

Dennis plays with two of his compatriot at Watford, William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo, who were also in action on Saturday.