In-form Emmanuel Dennis scores in back-to-back-to-back games for Watford

Dennis netted the equaliser to cancel out Mason Mount's opener for League leaders Chelsea at the Vicarage Road on Wednesday night.

Despite Watford's impressive start to the game, it was the visitors Chelsea who took the lead through a wonderful team goal as Kai Havertz teed up Mount for an easy goal.

But the Hornets were rewarded for their positive start to the game and outstanding display when that man, Dennis bailed out his side with another goal to draw them level at the break.

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek lost the ball in the halfway zone to Watford's skipper, Moussa Sissons, who found Dennis. The Nigerian drove towards the Chelsea box with purpose, before slotting the ball between Antonio Rudiger's legs and beyond Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in goal for the Blues.

With the goal, the 24-year-old has now scored in his last three matches in the PL, taking his tally to six goals and five assists in just 13 appearances this season.

However, Dennis and his Watford teammates couldn't hold on for a point as Ziyech came off the bench to seal the win and three points with a beautiful late winner.