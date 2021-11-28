History maker Emmanuel Dennis scores again as Ndidi, Troost-Ekong commit blunders in six-goal thriller

Dennis won a penalty and scored a goal as Watford failed to build on the Manchester United win after a 4-2 defeat to Leicester City under severe weather conditions at the King Power.

A blistering first half performance from the home side aided by some poor defending from the visitors, including a moment of madness from William Troost-Ekong, ensured four of the six goals were scored in the opening 45 minutes.

A bizarre and terrible blunder from Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong handed the home side a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute.

Johnny Evans' harmless long pass was strangely avoided by Troost-Ekong and James Maddison, who anticipated well, made him pay with a claim finish.

Ekong's blushes were saved moments later by his compatriot Dennis, who tricked another national teammate, Wilfred Ndidi, into clumsily bringing him down in the Leicester box.

The referee wasted no time to point to the spot, with Josh King stepping up to the plate to convert for the equaliser.

But the home side were back in front a few minutes later, Jamie Vardy was played through on goal by Maddison and the experienced striker excellently dinked it past the goalkeeper to restore their lead.

Vardy wasn't done as he doubled their advantage two minutes from the break with a lovely header from a Maddison corner into the far corner to bring scores to 3-1 at the break.

In the second half, despite the bad conditions with the heavy snow, with its poor visibility, both teams continued to have a go at each in search of more goals.

But it was the Hornets who found a way on the hour mark, that man, Dennis, with his relentless pressing, steals the ball from Timothy Castagne before producing a calm finish to pull one back for Watford.

A lengthy VAR check to ascertain if Dennis had fouled the defender couldn't deny the Nigerian glory as the initial decision was upheld by the Video Assistant.

The goal was the 24-year-old's fifth of the season, taking his goal contributions to 10 (5 goals and 5 assists) in 12 appearances, becoming only the sixth player in Premier League history to register five goals and five assists in his first 12 matches.

He was substituted on 70 minutes for what looked like an injury but not before another Nigerian on the pitch, Ademola Lookman made sure the three points would remain at the King Power when he netted Leicester's fourth of the day to seal the victory.