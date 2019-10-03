Club Brugge and Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis has revealed that he did the ‘Ronaldo’ celebration at the Bernabeu to spite Real Madrid fans.

Dennis scored a brace for Club Brugge in their 2-2 draw away at Real Madrid on Tuesday, October 1 in a Champions League Group A clash.

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis says he did the celebration to spite Real Madrid fans (Twitter/Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis) Twitter

After scoring the second goal, the 21-year-old did the Ronaldo celebration and he said he did it to remind Real Madrid fans of what they had lost.

“I like Cristiano and for me, he is the best player in the world,” the Brugge striker told RTL.

ALSO READ: How Emmanuel Dennis fared against Real Madrid

“I was sad when he left Madrid and I celebrated my goals like that to show them that they lost something.”

In a video that emerged before the game, the striker is heard saying he will get a tattoo if he scores and with a brace, he has revealed that he will have to get two.

“I’ll have to get two then,” he said when he was asked about his pre-match comments.

"I am happy to have scored two goals, we really wanted to win the game and we were not far away, so we have to settle for a point, which is already a good result," he also said.

"I think it was down to the effort of the whole team, it would not be fair to say that it is due to my two goals.”